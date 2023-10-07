Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Foreign Service Posts in Canada and the Department of Tourism recently launched a tour package to encourage Fil-Canadians and non-Filipinos to visit the country.

Dubbed as "Winter Escapade," this is the eighth year that the Philippine tour package is being offered across Canada, especially to those who want to go back to their roots and visit tourist destinations in the Philippines.

The tour will be held from Feb. 18 to 27 and will take participants to Manila, as well as to the provinces of Iloilo, Cebu, and Bohol.

"We would like to bring our Canadian friends and Filipino-Canadians here to the Philippines," said Consul General in Calgary Zaldy Patron, "during the time when it is so cold in Canada. Here, we bring you to Tropical Paradise Philippines."

Participants of the previous Winter Escapades shared their experiences and encouraged others to join the curated tour.

"My feeling was we were VIPs and we were treated such," said Dolly Castillo. "One thing that comes to mind is warm emotional climate."

Said Ronald Waters: "It was a perfect introduction to the Philippines. I was introduced to a beautiful country and found out [it was] even more beautiful when we were there."

Patron said the initiative also seeks to offer travelers a chance to enjoy Filipino cuisine, and experience the warmth of Filipino hospitality.

The Winter Escapade also aims to help give a boost to the Philippine tourism industry that was severely hit by the pandemic.