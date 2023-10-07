Watch more News on iWantTFC

Despite all the outreach being done to support victims of the Lahaina wildfire, state officials believe that about half of the affected Filipinos there have yet to apply for federal disaster assistance.

This has led a group of Filipino-Americans to create a special resource fair to address the issue.

“As Filipinos, we are shy to ask for help," said Kit Furukawa, who organized the event. "We hesitate to inconvenience others even at this time, so we want to provide familiar faces.”

Furukawa added that they created a database of about 800 Filipino families for the initiative.

Over 2,700 people recently attended the Hawak Kamay Filipino Resource Fair at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The event drew more than 60 organizations that turned out to support the community. It was also where the Federal Emergency Management Agency was operating relief work.

“What we've achieved today is just to prove that there's still a lot in the community who needs assistance," Furukawa added. "We want to remind folks that there's assistance for them and having folks here gives them some confidence and empowers them to ask for help.”

The Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu provided assistance to almost 400 people in replacing their lost passports, dual citizenship applications, legalization of documents, and registration of overseas voters.

“I would talk to many of the applicants and they would just narrate what they went through," said Consul General Emilio Fernandez.

He added: "Amidst a tragedy, you're also hearing stories of courage and bravery. And what's really also quite admirable is this Aloha and Ohana spirit.”

Despite everything that has happened, one FilAm said she is grateful for the support from the community.

“I'm very hopeful in the situation just because of the way that I see the community coming together from all around the world," said Krizhna Bayudan. "It's incredible to see all the support and love that we've been getting."

The Maui Police Department said the number of fatalities from the tragedy has remained at 97.

The Philippine Consulate’s records showed that six of them were Filipino citizens, while 13 others were Filipino-American.