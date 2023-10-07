Watch more News on iWantTFC

Medical workers in the U.S. were the latest to go on strike in a region that has seen educators and Hollywood workers on the picket lines over the past year.

Some 75,000 workers of Kaiser Permanente across several states began the three-day strike which is said to be the largest for medical workers in U.S. labor history.

They include Filipino-Americans who have worked at Kaiser's Panorama City branch in California over the past 20 years.

"Kaiser needs to stop being greedy," said Janet Manzo. "It’s the worst thing that can happen but we are pretty strong, we’re united."

On top of fighting for higher wages, workers also alleged that the healthcare giant is trying to strip them off of their benefits.

"We have our benefits but [they] want to keep our benefits," said Nick Magsino, a recovery nursing attendant at Kaiser.

Serafin Salvador, a certified nursing assistant, also said: "They are trying to cut it down."

The striking workers are represented by a union coalition which is fighting for different support staff. The union is also calling for an increase in staffing.

"We’re being understaffed and overworked," said Gaudensio Sena, a Kaiser file clerk. "It’s very stressful for us and for our patients."

Kaiser, meanwhile, has said that its hospitals and its emergency departments will remain open, while some non-emergency and elective services will be rescheduled.

It also claimed that it is making progress at the negotiating table with the unions, as it insisted that it has been a leader in worker wages in the industry.