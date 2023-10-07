Edmonton opens first Filipino park

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Canadians flocked to the Mabuhay Park in Laurel, Edmonton over the weekend to witness the opening of the first ever Filipino park in Alberta.

The celebration included a grand picnic where Filipino products and services were displayed. There were also Zumba sessions and Filipino food trucks for a taste of home.

Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy Patron lauded the Filipino communities for coming up with the project.

"[The] park is now our second landmark here in the Province of Alberta," he said. "These landmarks are meant to recognize and honor the contributions of the Filipino community."

Organizers said that the park is a gift from the City of Edmonton, and was made possible through the city council.

They added that it shows what can be achieved when a community comes together to uplift and support one another.

"Filipino communities are gonna appreciate the park," said Kelly McCauley, a member of Parliament for Edmonton West. "They’re going to understand just how much we love and care for them."

The word "Mabuhay" means welcome and long live in the Filipino language. Organizers said the park stands as a symbol of the Filipino's shared heritage, culture, and values.

They added that for 2023, three parks across Canada were given to Filipinos, namely: one in Winnipeg, in Bramptom, and in Edmonton.

"We're very thankful," said Manny Bautista, one of the Mabuhay Park's team leader. "It's another achievement for all Filipinos."

Edmonton is now home to 81,000 Filipinos, and the Mabuhay Park can be accessed at 2608 14 Avenue.