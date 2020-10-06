Home  >  Overseas

Brazil registers 41,906 new coronavirus cases, highest number in almost a month

Reuters

Posted at Oct 07 2020 07:39 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil on Tuesday registered 41,906 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number for a single day since Sept. 11, the Health Ministry said.

Deaths rose by 819 to 147,494.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   brazil   coronavirus cases   coronavirus deaths  