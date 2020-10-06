Home > Overseas Brazil registers 41,906 new coronavirus cases, highest number in almost a month Reuters Posted at Oct 07 2020 07:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil on Tuesday registered 41,906 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number for a single day since Sept. 11, the Health Ministry said. Deaths rose by 819 to 147,494. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn COVID-19,coronavirus,brazil,coronavirus cases,coronavirus deaths Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus brazil coronavirus cases coronavirus deaths /overseas/10/07/20/chinese-bishop-resigns-before-renewal-of-beijing-vatican-deal/entertainment/10/07/20/jurassic-world-dominion-delayed-by-a-year-in-pandemic-movie-shuffle/business/10/07/20/angkas-preps-safety-protocols-as-govt-backs-motorcycle-taxi-pilot-resumption/video/news/10/07/20/philippine-airlines-yet-to-notify-labor-dept-of-latest-layoffs-bello/news/10/07/20/kapatid-ni-arnel-pineda-timbog-matapos-mahulihan-ng-shabu