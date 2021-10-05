US President Joe Biden's national security adviser will hold talks with China's top diplomat in Switzerland this week, the White House said on Tuesday, making good on a pledge by both country's leaders for officials to step up communication.

The meeting will come at a time of heightened tensions between the world's two largest economies over a broad range of issues, including Taiwan.

"They will follow up on President Biden’s September 9 call with President Xi as we continue to seek to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China," the White House said in a statement.

It will be Jake Sullivan's first face-to-face meeting with Yang since acrimonious exchanges between the two in Alaska in March, which also involved U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken, currently on a visit to Paris, held a call with Yang Jiechi in June and stressed the need for cooperation and transparency over the origins of COVID-19 and raised other contentious topics, including China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Earlier, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper quoted an official familiar with the arrangements for the meeting as saying the two would meet on Tuesday and Wednesday and that aim was "to rebuild communication channels and implement consensus reached between presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden."

Biden Sept. 9 call with Xi ended a nearly seven-month gap in direct communication between the leaders of the world's two largest economies, and they discussed the need to ensure that competition between the world's two largest economies does not veer into conflict.

Among their pledges was that officials, including at the working level, would increase communication, according to a Chinese statement at the time.

With trade tensions also at the top of the US-China agenda, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who was in Paris on Tuesday to participate in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development meetings, has said she hopes to hold discussions with Chinese counterparts soon.

On Monday, the Tai unveiled the results of a months-long "top-to-bottom" review of China trade policy, pledging to hold "frank" talks with Beijing about its failure to keep promises made in Trump's trade deal and end harmful industrial policies.

The Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said in a commentary China was willing to build mutually beneficial trade with the United States but would not make concessions on principle and was not afraid of a drawn-out contest.

"The China-US trade war has lasted for more than three-and-a-half years. Instead of being weakened, China's economy has taken a step forward in comparison with the scale of the U.S.," it said.

The series of talks between officials from the two powers since Biden took office in January have shown little in the way of concrete progress and U.S. officials said the Biden-Xi call was a test of whether direct top-level engagement could end what had become a stalemate in ties, which are at the worst level in decades.

After that call, Biden denied on Tuesday a media report that Xi turned down an offer from Biden for a first face-to-face meeting as leaders.

The G20 summit in Italy in October has been talked about as a possible venue for a face-to-face meeting, but Xi has not left China since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year.