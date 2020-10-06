Mexico reports record daily increase in coronavirus cases, deaths

Locals visit the graves of their relatives at the Municipal Cemetery #13 in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on June 9, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Guillermo Arias, Agence France-Presse

MEXICO CITY - Mexico reported on Monday 28,115 new coronavirus infections and 2,789 deaths, both record one-day increases, as the health ministry changed how it classifies some cases and deaths.

Total confirmed cases now stand at 789,780, with a total reported death toll of 81,877.

The health ministry said the record jump includes cases and deaths that date back to June.

True total figures are likely significantly higher due to limited testing. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Dave Graham, Christian Schmollinger and Kim Coghill)