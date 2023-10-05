Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was another historic moment in American politics.

President Joe Biden's son Hunter pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges, while former U.S. president Donald Trump appeared in court for the $250 million civil fraud trial against him.

Trump is seen as the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

He is accused along with his eldest sons and organization executives of inflating the value of their assets to secure better loan and insurance terms.

Trump fraud trial opens in New York

Filipino-American Carl Cansino, who previously served as Georgia's assistant district attorney, said the case could not only cost Trump a lot of money, but could also lead to the closure of his business in New York.

"It will hit him where it matters to him the most," said Cansino, now a defense lawyer. "It’s in the pocketbook because what that will prevent him doing is operating any businesses in the state of New York."

Trump's advisor Steven Cheung, meanwhile, said he expects the former U.S. leader to stay defiant.

"He's going to take a stand and he's going to fight back like he always has," said Cheung.

As for Hunter Biden's case, Cansino said that had he been a regular citizen, the case would have unlikely made it to the prosecutor's office.

Biden's son Hunter indicted on gun charges

"If I was representing Hunter Biden, unless this thing is purely driven by politics, then he should expect to get probation or reduced sentence cause," he said. "That's what's commensurate with other sentencing of the same kind of offense that other people are getting."

Cansino added that Biden's lawyer should ensure that he will not be treated unfairly "just because of his last name."

Hunter Biden's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss his case. They believe that the deal they had in July which fell apart should remain in effect.

He had agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax violations and would avoid punishment on gun charges, if he avoids owning a gun for two years and stops using drugs and alcohol.

The younger Biden has also publicly discussed his substance abuse, and has never held a position at the White House or in his father's campaign. Prior to the charges, he also had no criminal record.