Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino Catholics in Vancouver joined the centennial celebration of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in the Canadian province.

The Knights of Columbus, which serves as volunteers at the church, estimate that about 80 percent of the parishioners there are Filipino.

Vancouver's Archbishop J. Michael Miller led the centennial anniversary Mass, with other clergymen concelebrating.

Miller shared that St. Mary's which was formed in 1923, held its first Mass at a rented store.

"It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate 100 years," said the prelate. "There were 40 people in the parish and now, there are nearly 5,000 who come on Sundays. It’s a very alive place."

Miller honored Filipinos for their unwavering faith as Catholics.

"Continue your devotion, your outreach to the marginalized, to those who are kind of on the outskirts, bring your friends back to church."

B.C. government officials also joined the celebration, led by Premier David Eby, who was invited by the Knights of Columbus.

"No matter how much life has changed in a hundred years, I know that there are some things that haven’t changed here at St. Mary’s," said Eby. "It’s the commitment to the faith, to supporting each other, to teaching our children the values of compassion, concern for the poor and concern for the vulnerable."

Filipino-Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore, meanwhile, thank the parish for its efforts to help the marginalized.

"I know your commitment to migrant workers, to those marginalized, to those less fortunate, to lift them up," said Elmore. "And so, on behalf of our province and really our country, thank you."

Aside from Filipinos, parishioners from more than 50 other nationalities make up the parishioners of St. Mary's Church.