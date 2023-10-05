Watch more News on iWantTFC

Gun control is once again among the most pressing issues before the U.S. Supreme Court as it starts a new term.

The Conservative majority court is scheduled to weigh in on whether people accused of domestic violence have a right to own a firearm.

Filipino-American Robert Schentrup is a founding member of Team Enough, a youth-led gun violence prevention organization,

It was a cause that he took on in 2018 after surviving a school shooting in Parkland in Florida. Schentrup's sister Carmen was among the 17 people killed that day by a lone gunman.

“There’s a possibility here for the Supreme Court’s decision saying that removing guns from domestic abusers is unconstitutional and that is something that we don’t want to happen," he said.

Schentrup added: “Guns are the number one killer of children in America, more than car accidents, cancer, more than other diseases."

Schentrup and other advocates also welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's move to create the first-ever Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“It’s really important throughout the entire government that there’s a place that could coordinate the efforts," he added, "to really make sure that we have the solutions that we need, implemented in a way that would be most effective.”

FilAm State Representative Justin Jones of Tennesee, who has been advocating for gun legislation, was at the White House during the announcement.

“Just like FEMA response to natural emergencies like hurricanes, tornadoes, this office is an emergency response to the crisis of gun violence that we are facing as a nation," he said.

The Gun Violence Archive has recorded 529 mass shooting incidents in the U.S. this year alone as of October.

The number of children and teens killed by gun violence so far in 2023 stood at over 1,300.