China under fire over 56 warplanes in Taiwan's airspace

A J-20 fighter jet of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force performs at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 28, 2021. Aly Song, Reuters/file

The United States criticized Beijing on Monday over the intrusion of over fifty-six Chinese military planes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone, saying it undermined regional peace and stability.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States urges China to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan.

"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region," Psaki said, responding to a question from a reporter.

The incursion by the military planes, a one-day record since the self-governed island began disclosing such figures in September last year, brought to 149 the number of the planes that have intruded so far this month.

Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday that the world has seen that China is violating regional peace and pressuring Taiwan, calling the Taiwanese people to come together as one and strengthen the island.

It has been speculated that China's actions were in response to a joint training exercise held by Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force along with the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carriers Ronald Reagan and Carl Vinson, and the British Royal Navy's aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth in the waters southwest of Okinawa on Saturday and Sunday.

China's latest actions also came after the U.S. State Department warned Sunday that its military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.

China's Foreign Ministry dismissed the U.S. concerns Monday and said they sent an "irresponsible" signal.

China, which considers Taiwan a renegade province that should be reunified with the mainland, has ramped up pressure on Taiwan following its recent application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.

The administration of President Tsai Ing-wen is stepping up its efforts to convince member countries, including Japan, to accept Taiwan as a TPP member.

The incursions appear to also be a warning to the United States and Japan against further strengthening relations with Taiwan.