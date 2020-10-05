Japan business lobby chief says virus-hit Trump 'had it coming'

U.S. President Donald Trump, in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19, did not take enough precautionary steps against the novel coronavirus and brought it upon himself, the head of Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren said Monday.

"I believe he must have been careless. In a sense, he had it coming," Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, said during an online press conference, noting that the U.S. president was not seen wearing a face mask when attending large gatherings.

Last week, Trump and first lady Melania tested positive for the virus. Trump, 74, has been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington since Friday with only a month to go until the U.S. presidential election in early November.

Before he contracted the virus that has claimed the lives of over 1 million people globally, he repeatedly played down its risks and ditched wearing face masks. In the United States alone, over 200,000 people have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

With the spread of coronavirus infections yet to be contained, "We will have to live with the novel coronavirus for a while," Nakanishi said online from the hospital where he has been receiving treatment for lymphoma.