A woman watches the news about a North Korea ballistic missile launch, at a station in Seoul, September 30, 2022. Jeon Heon-kyun, EPA-EFE

North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile, Seoul's military said early Tuesday, part of a record-breaking streak of weapons tests by Pyongyang, as South Korea ramps up military drills with the US.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile east," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without giving further details. Japan's coast guard also confirmed the launch of a suspected North Korean ballistic missile.

(More details to follow.)