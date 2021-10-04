A former Hong Kong police officer previously jailed for taking an upskirt photo of his then colleague has been locked up again for committing the same offence against five other women.

Ng Sai-ping was on Monday sentenced to four months behind bars at West Kowloon Court, the second time he has been handed a jail term this year.

The 29-year-old was imprisoned for two weeks in April for loitering and perverting the course of public justice after he was caught taking a picture up a senior inspector’s skirt at Prince Edward MTR Station on August 25 last year.

But less than two months after his release, and while awaiting an internal disciplinary hearing, he reoffended by targeting five women at four railway stations on July 9. Four of those victims were never identified.

Ng was sacked by the force before pleading guilty last month to five counts of committing an act outraging public decency.

In Ng’s background report, a probation officer wrote that the former policeman had come under enormous pressure during the social unrest in 2019, and was alienated by his peers because of his political stance.

A psychology report found that the defendant was highly likely to commit further offences of a similar nature and long-term counselling was recommended.

In Monday’s mitigation, a duty lawyer said Ng converted to Christianity and had actively sought help to correct his voyeuristic behaviour after the latest offences.

Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei said a term of imprisonment was inevitable as Ng had flouted the law again shortly after serving time, imposing an overall sentence of nearly four months.



FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more on iWantTFC



