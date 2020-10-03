Solomon Islands’ first COVID-19 case is repatriated citizen from PH, says PM

Solomon Islands on Saturday reported its first COVID-19 case when a student who flew into the country from the Philippines tested positive for the virus.

"We inform the nation that now have our first case of COVID-19. The person is a student that came on a repatriation flight from the Philippines," Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said in a press conference.

Sogavare said the patient, who was asymptomatic, tested negative in Manila before he boarded the flight.

"Our post-arrival testing protocols required all arrivals to be tested within 28 hours after arrival. The student was picked up during this first test run. A further specimen has been collected for confirmation. That result will be available later today," Sogavare said.

The prime minister said health officials have also tested everyone who came in contact with the student, and all of them tested negative.

Sogavare assured that public safety is his government's priority.