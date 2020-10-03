China’s Xi, North Korea’s Kim wish Trump recovery from COVID-19

Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on Marine One helicopter after he tested positive for COVID-19. Jacquelyn Martin, AP

BEIJING--Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Saturday, wishing them a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported.

Trump, who announced early on Friday he had contracted COVID-19, was taken to a hospital near Washington later in the day in what the White House called a precautionary measure.

He has sparred with Beijing over its handling of the virus, heightening tensions between the two countries.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump, wishing him well and hoping he quickly recovers from the coronavirus, North Korean state media said on Saturday.

Kim offered his sympathy and "warm greetings" to Trump and his wife, KCNA reported.

"He sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible," KCNA said. "He hoped they will surely overcome it."

Trump and Kim developed an unprecedented relationship, staging the first meetings between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, and Trump once declared that they "fell in love" after exchanging letters.

Efforts to press North Korea to give up its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions stalled after those meeting failed to lead to a denuclearisation deal, but the two leaders have continued to trade messages. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom Writing by Ben Blanchard and Cate Cadell Editing by Alexander Smith and Frances Kerry; reporting by Josh Smith and editing by Sandra Maler)