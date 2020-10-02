Biden wishes Trump, Melania 'swift recovery' from COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a swift recovery from Covid-19.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," Biden said as America and the world digested the bombshell news overnight that Trump has contracted the coronavirus.

"We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden said on Twitter.

Biden's running mate Kamala Harris put out a similar tweet, saying she and her husband Doug are "keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts."