New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul wears a necklace that reads "Vaxed" at a news conference about the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers, in New York City on September 27, 2021. David Delgado, Reuters

The United States had administered 392,909,995 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 474,245,945 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 391,992,662 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 473,954,085 doses delivered.

The agency said 214,332,261 people had received at least one dose while 184,601,450 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. (Eastern time) on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 4.03 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

