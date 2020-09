People hold crosses as they attend a tribute to the 100,000 victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 7, 2020. Amanda Perobelli, Reuters File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil registered 1,031 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 33,413 new cases, the nation's health ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American nation has now registered a total of 143,952 coronavirus deaths and 4,810,935 confirmed cases. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)