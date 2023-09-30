Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Americans recently organized a jazz concert in Virginia to raise funds for younger cancer patients in the Philippines.

The "Madz Jazz" was held to mark Cancer Awareness Month. It was headlined by Madz Johnson, a Filipina singer-songwriter and music producer.

She was joined by children who performed with their jazz instruments.

The proceeds of the event will go to organizations taking care of cancer patients in the Philippines.

They include Child Haus in Quezon City and in the City of Manila, as well as House of Hope in Davao, and Everlasting Hope in Cebu.

Magge Cabatuando said she and her group spearheaded the benefit as her own family is affected by the disease.

"My biological father has Stage IV lung cancer, my sister-in-law has breast cancer, and my mother-in-law has been suffering from pancreatic cancer," she said.

The concert also honored cancer survivors and organizations which support families of patients.

One of those honored was the DC Candlelighters, a group that serves young cancer patients, long-term survivors, and families of the bereaved.

"One of the things [I did] when I was done treatment with my daughter and other mothers, we decided we needed to have a group that could go in and support these families," said Meg Crossett, co-president and founding member of DC Candlelighters.

Rocel Borinaga was diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer at 26 years old.

During the event, she called for more action to fight cancer, such as increased research, funding, and more public involvement.

"If 26 years old is a young age, how about an infant?" she said, "or a first grader who is supposed to be inside the classroom learning but instead, he is inside the treatment room coloring his book to pass the time as his body is pumped with drugs?"

Meanwhile, Johnson, whose mother died of breast cancer, stressed the importance of artists using their talents to give back to the community.

"Here in America, we get a lot of sponsors but in the Philippines, it's difficult to get one," she said. "We are blessed to have the talent. But the thing is, this is God's gift to you and you have to give it back."