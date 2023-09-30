Mga oportunidad sa video gaming sa pagitan ng PH at AU, isinusulong

AUSTRALIA - Nagdaos ng webinar na Beyond Borders: Exploring Opportunities for Collaboration in the Philippines and Australian Video Gaming Sectors ang Philippine Trade and Investment Center o PTIC Sydney sa pakikipagtulungan ng Game Developers Association of the Philippines o GDAP), Philippine Consulate General o PCG sa Melbourne, Australia, at DTI Export Marketing Bureau o EMB noong September 20.

Mga lumahok sa Beyond Borders webinar

Patungkol ang webinar sa mga oportunidad ng sektor ng video gaming sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Australia. Bahagi ito ng stratehiya ng Department of Trade and Industry o DTI namakapag-ambag sa -pag-unlad ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng paglikha ng high-value revenue sa creative industry ng bansa at magbunsod ng mas maraming employment opportunities.

Ayon pa sa PTIC Sydney, patuloy ang pagpapakitang gilas ng PH bilang leading game development hub sa Asya Pasipiko sa 2028.

"The Covid lockdown served as a catalyst to fast track its further development. We certainly hope that both sides – Philippines and Australia, can unlock and explore possibilities for mutually beneficial collaboration," pahayag pa Melbourne CG Maria Lourdes Salcedo.

Kabilang sa mga paksang tinalakay sa webinar ang trends sa technology, incentives, lokal at dayuhang kolaborasyon at kung paano nito maaapektuhan ang PH-AU game development industry.

“Our aim is to provide an opportunity to Philippine gaming companies to continuously expand and diversify their market through various promotional activities such as this event,” sabi naman ni PTIC Trade Representative to Sydney Alma Argayoso.

“We’re very excited how things are shaping up and we’re looking forward to collaborate with a lot of countries to partner in terms of creating more game experience,” ani GDAP President James Lo.

Ang Pilipinas ang natatanging bansa sa Southeast Asia na nag-aalok ng CG Creator Certification Test na isang uri ng digital arts certification na nilikha ng CG Arts Society of Japan noong 1991. Sertipikado rin ito ng Japanese Ministry of Education. Ang CG Creator Certification ay kinikilala ng mga nangungunang kumpanya at studios ng Japanese broadcasting, animation, game development, at visual effects.