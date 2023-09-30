Watch more News on iWantTFC

A ribbon-cutting officially unveiled the new two story permanent building for the West Bay Pilipino Multi-Service Center.

The opening of the building coincided with the 55th anniversary of the oldest Filipino-led non-profit organization in Northern California.

Joining the event were elected officials and community members, who commemorated the achievement for West Bay.

“On behalf of the City and County of San Francisco, we're going to make it ‘West Bay Day’ in San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed.

The group's leadership said the timing of their foundation celebration and the location of their new building have a special significance.

“We were walking around the corner just looking for spots, looking for buildings," said Genevieve Jopanda of the West Bay Board of Directors. "How appropriate that we land back in the building where West Bay actually was first started 55 years ago.”

The completion of the facility was made possible through an $8.5 million investment from the City of San Francisco, the State of California, and through the efforts of public and private sector supporters.

West Bay's Filipino-American executive director said the building will be used for their programs and services.

"[West Bay] is an organization that has dedicated over half a century to serve tens and thousands of San Francisco residents that deserve a chance at a better life," said Carla Laurel, "that deserve a place to live, that deserve to know that no matter what's happening in this city, that they have a home that they can always go to.”

West Bay was established in 1968 and continues to serve the Asian Pacific Islander and immigrant communities.

The group offers various programs, such as academic support, social services, health programs, and economic sustainability initiatives for newly arrived immigrants.

West Bay is located in Soma Pilipinas, San Francisco's official Filipino cultural district.