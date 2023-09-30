Watch more News on iWantTFC

British Columbia will reinstate its face mask mandate in healthcare settings starting October as the Canadian province sees a new rise in COVID-19 cases.

In its latest report, the BCCDC said hospital admissions due to COVID were up to 178 during the period of Sept. 10 to 16, from the previous week's 161 patients.

New infections for the said period also increased from 425 to 628.

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix said booster doses will be made available next month to give people more protection against the virus.

"It's going to be like the previous ones where the most vulnerable older people, people with with suppressed immune systems are going to be vaccinated first," he said. "But then, everybody will. We really need this Fall to get people vaccinated against COVID and against the flu."

Filipino-Canadian healthcare workers said their respective facilities have reported more COVID cases.

Mary de Guzman and Jerome Valeza both agreed that face masks should be worn again in the healthcare setting.

"It’s a safety net or additional safeguard both for the residents or the patients as well as the healthcare worker," said Valeza.

Dix stressed that the situation is not as critical as before, as majority of locals in BC are already vaccinated and have also received their boosters.

But he said sticking to the tried and tested safety practices will continue to help in preventing the spread of the cases in the province this fall.

"Stay home when you're sick, wash your hands, all of those things are important," Dix said. "If we do that, we'll get through it together. We all have a better base of vaccination but we can always make it better as a community."