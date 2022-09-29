Tammel Esco, the man who assaulted a 67-year-old Filipina last March, will be sentenced to potentially more than 17 years in prison, according to the Westchester County District Attorney.

The 42-year-old attacker pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 27, to first degree assault - a violent hate crime against the unnamed Filipina elderly who was just entering her apartment building in March earlier this year.

A surveillance video from Yonkers Police Department showed Esco brutally attacked the elderly Filipina last March 11 in Yonkers, New York.

The defendant cursed at the victim, punched her about 125 times on her head, repeatedly stomped on her upper body and spit on her.

In a statement, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said that in a plea deal, Esco will be sentenced on November 29 to 17 1/2 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah also said in the statement that: "Today’s agreement secures justice for the brave victim who endured the shocking attack and its aftermath, and for a community impacted by the trauma of this hate-driven violence."

The DA also assured the community that her office will use every resource at their disposal to fight hate and hold perpetrators accountable.