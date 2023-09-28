Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipina nurse Janina Galangga thought it would an extra busy day at the Davita Kidney Care when she noticed facility administrators from their region gathering at the clinic.

Never in her wildest dreams did she expect what came next: they announced her as among this year's Florence Nightingale awardees.

The said award is considered the most prestigious for nurses in the United States, and Galangga is among the 12 recipients across America.

"I didn't know that my manager nominated me," Galangga said. "She did not want to tell me until I actually won the award. It was really a surprise."

Galangga came to the U.S. two years ago to work as a nurse at the said kidney care in Hampton, Virginia, where she was promoted to clinical manager just after five months.

She previously worked at the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila. Galangga also worked at a military hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Galangga shared that it was during these times that she experienced both hardships and growth, which she believes benefited her when she started working in the U.S.

"When I got here, the work really felt light because I was already used to it by then," the nurse said in Filipino.

Galangga's facility administrator noted how she reflects many of the characteristics of Florence Nightingale, and that she deserved the award.

"I could not think of a better person to nominate than Janina," said LaShon Williams. "We need to keep our patients at the center of our care. I look for staff members and nurses who do so, and Janina does that."

Williams added that Galanga is not afraid to admit that there are things she still does not know yet, but would proactively find solutions or new ideas.

One of her co-workers, meanwhile, recognized Galangga's dedication and had work.

"She has been working very hard to help the clinic have better quality of care," said Angela Ribarzki. "Sometimes, I don't even think she goes home because I see her late at night, and she is so early in the morning. I think that it’s her dedication that makes her a shining star."

Galangga encouraged Filipino nurses to continue in their hard work, as she said their efforts will be rewarded in the future.

"Working in the Philippines is hard but keep going," she said in Filipino. "Everything will bear fruit as long as you persevere. Do not be contented with where you are now."