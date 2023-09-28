Watch more News on iWantTFC

Activist youth groups recently held a candle-light vigil in Vancouver to remember the Filipinos who died during the Philippines' Martial Law era.

They printed out pictures of those killed to put a face and a name to the victims of the atrocities during the regime of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Among those whom they honored were youth leaders Lean Alejandro, Ed Jopson, Lorena Barrios, Fidel Agcaoili, and Archimedes Trajano.

Sulong UBC expressed concern over the supposed historical revisionism in the Philippines.

It said it was important to keep the memory of Martial Law alive in younger Filipinos.

"Right now, in the media, there’s a lot of like, historical revisionism where a lot of these stories of like youth activists during that time, like, have been forgotten and this has led to the Marcos administration," said Christy Bernados.

Student leaders also decried attempts to erase the teaching of this part of Philippine history in classrooms.

Bayan Canada said that knowing what happened in the past will help Filipinos avoid repeating the same mistakes.

"In the Philippines, it’s just been 51 years and people have already forgotten," said Jaela Villegas of Bayan Canada. "Everyone should know about this because those who cannot remember history are doomed to repeat it."

As for Migrante Canada, it maintained that teachers cannot exclude huge chunks of Philippine history from what they teach in classrooms just because it does not suit them.

"That’s part of history," said Erie Maestro. "You cannot say, 'Oh this it not a good part of history, let’s skip this Chapter 5.' We can’t do that, that’s part of history. What if they say let’s not include the Japanese occupation, is that allowed? That should not be allowed."

Maestro also cited that more than 11,000 stories of human rights claimants have been documented by the government's Human Rights Board, which are now all part of recorded history.

She added that even if families received compensation, no amount of money can replace the suffering they endured during Martial Law.