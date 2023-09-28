Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American actor Michael Copon plays the famed chieftain of Mactan, Lapu-Lapu, in the movie "1521" with veteran American actor Danny Trejo as the Portuguese explorer, Ferdinand Magellan.

The film will hit theaters across the United States for one day only on Oct. 2.

"I poured my heart into the script just because like wow, this is crazy," said Copon. "And I am right here, this is where it all happened. Amazing.”

Set in the backdrop of the epic Battle of Mactan, "1521" tells the story of a tribal princess, played by Filipino actress Bea Alonzo, who falls in love with a Spanish soldier played by Hector David Jr.

Its producer, Francis Lara Ho, a Filipino-Chinese-American, has been visiting U.S. cities and towns to promote the film.

“The Filipino stories of heroism and honor are all over the world and yet no one is telling our story," she shared. "And so that prompted me to think about how I could let the whole world know the greatness and the goodness of our people.”

Groups in Georgia have since mobilized their members to help get the world out on "1521."

Willy Blanco, information director of Makabayan Georgia, said they target to get at least a thousand Filipino-Americans and their friends to watch the movie.

"This is a perfect opportunity for us to educate those who don’t know much about our history, especially the young, those who are born here in the United States," said Blanco.

The film was shot entirely in the Philippines with mostly Filipino production crew. It will premiere in 700 theaters across the U.S.

Said Ho: "'1521' is not an historical documentary. It's an historical drama, action film. "It is actually a fictionalized story inspired by true historical events. The closest example is Braveheart or the Titanic.”

Ho added that the film not only fulfills his and Copon's dream of bringing Lapu-Lapu's heroism to life, but also opens doors for more filmmakers to share Philippine stories with the global audience.

Those interested may visit www.1521movie.com for tickets and showtimes.