Two Filipino-American educators have created public syllabus that would serve as a guide to teachers and instructors and help students contextualize “Here Lies Love.”

The popular disco musical tells the story of the conjugal dictatorship of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos and her husband, the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Lara Saguisag, an associate professor at New York University, said they designed “Here Lies Love in Critical Context” as a public syllabus that is accessible to professors, students, and others who feel the need to unpack what they have seen in the musical.

"It’s meant to provide folks a rich resource for contextualizing the musical," she said. "But it’s really also about a resource that hopefully that would provide a call to action for folks to consider what’s going on in the Philippines."

Saguisag is the daughter of former senator Rene Saguisag, one of the leading voices of dissent during the Marcos Sr. era. She is also the granddaughter of opposition leader Jovito Salonga, who later on became Senate president.

She said it is her father's legacy that inspires her.

"This is something I was in a way doing to honor my father’s legacy as a human rights defender," Saguisag added. "It was very difficult for me to witness how the work that he has done was being undone with the ascendance of the Marcos family."

Rene Macaspac of the Queens College, meanwhile, said their syllabus puts a spotlight on Imelda's active role in her husband's regime, the U.S. government's support to the Marcoses, and how the People Power Movement ousted the family from power.

"[It's] for us to really create this teaching and learning environment for students and non-students alike, to really talk to each other and learn from the show and beyond the show," he said.

Saguisag also shared that to combat disinformation, they worked thoroughly to document protests and pieces of resistance through art.

"It took us months of research, just like the bodies of work, mostly produced by Filipino and Filipino American scholars," she said. "They’re designed to be self-contained. They’re thematically organized, so that folks can read them."

Those interested can access the syllabus at: wp.nyu.edu/herelieslovesyllabus.