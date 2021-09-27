The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review.

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (pink) infected with a variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (UK B.1.1.7; gold), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Photo by NIAID

Virus-infected cells protected from immune system by protein

A protein called CD47 that helps damaged cells avoid destruction by the immune system may be contributing to severe cases of COVID-19, researchers believe.

Drugs in development targeting CD47 may result in improved COVID-19 therapies, they suggested in a report published in Current Issues in Molecular Biology. [REPORT: https://bit.ly/3COZyvb]

"We may have identified a major factor associated with severe COVID-19," coauthor Martin Michaelis of the University of Kent said in a statement. "We can now look forward to further progress in the design of therapeutics."

In lab experiments, the researchers found that CD47 - which in effect tells the immune system, "Do not eat me!" - is present in increased amounts on the surfaces of cells infected with the coronavirus.

SARS-CoV-2 infection also increases levels of another protein, SIRPalpha, that partners with CD47 to trick the immune system into ignoring the sick cells.

Previous studies have shown that CD47 levels are also elevated in conditions that put people at higher risk for critical illness from COVID-19, such as old age, diabetes, high blood pressure, and clogged blood vessels.

In these groups, "high CD47 levels may predispose... to severe COVID-19," the researchers said.

"Further research will be needed to define the roles of CD47 and/or SIRPalpha in COVID-19 in more detail," they added.

Remdesivir keeps high-risk patients out of the hospital

Gilead Sciences Inc's intravenous antiviral drug remdesivir helped keep high-risk COVID-19 patients out of the hospital in a randomized trial, the company announced.

The 562 patients in the study all had conditions that increased their risk for becoming critically ill. Half received three days of treatment with remdesivir - sold under the brand name Veklury - while the rest received a placebo.

Four weeks later, 5.3% of patients in the placebo group had been hospitalized or died, compared to 0.7% of those who received remdesivir.

That translated into an 87% lower risk of hospitalization or death. Remdesivir-treated patients also had significantly fewer medical visits, the company said.

The drug is currently authorized for emergency use in hospitalized patients.

"These latest data show remdesivir's potential to help high-risk patients recover before they get sicker and stay out of the hospital altogether," study leader Dr. Robert Gottlieb of Baylor University Medical Center said in a statement.

His team plans to formally report the data at an upcoming medical conference.