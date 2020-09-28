Malaysia to place COVID-19 restrictions in some parts of biggest palm oil state Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Monday said it will impose strict movement restrictions in four districts in its largest palm oil-producing state Sabah after reporting more than 1,000 coronavirus infections there in September.

Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said as part of efforts to contain the outbreak, non-essential businesses in Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna district will be required to shut down starting Tuesday for a period of 14 days.

The partial lockdown comes amid a recent surge of coronavirus infections in Malaysia and concerns that a state-wide election that concluded on Saturday will exacerbate the outbreak.

Sabah accounts for 25 percent of the crude palm oil produced in the world's second-largest exporter.

Malaysia has reported a total of 9,835 infections, including 134 deaths, as of Sunday.