Japan to shorten quarantine for vaccinated travelers

The Japanese government said Monday it will ease quarantine rules for people vaccinated against COVID-19 entering the country starting Oct. 1, shortening the required period for self-isolating at home from 14 days to 10 days as it looks to restart international travel.

People who have been fully vaccinated will be able to go outside as long as they test negative for the virus after 10 days following their arrival, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

Only shots developed by Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. or AstraZeneca Plc are eligible.

People traveling from any of 45 countries including Britain, India and the Philippines had been required to spend three of the 14 days in a government-designated facility, but will no longer be required to do so if they are fully vaccinated.