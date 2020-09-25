3 found dead as massive fire breaks out at Huawei lab in China

BEIJING - Three people were found dead after a massive fire broke out Friday afternoon at a laboratory of Huawei Technologies Co. in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan, municipal authorities said.

The authorities said they immediately dispatched firefighters to the site to rescue people and extinguish the blaze, which spread after cottony material for sound insulation caught flame.

Video footage posted on Chinese social media shows thick black smoke spewing into the air from the large building with a striped exterior design, located near Songshan Lake in the industrial city of Guangdong Province.

Recently, Huawei has been struggling to procure key components such as semiconductors as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has been strengthening sanctions on the manufacturer on the grounds of national security concerns.

The latest incident raises fears of further setbacks for Huawei if the fire hurts the company's development and production plans.