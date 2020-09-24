UK records 6,634 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily total

LONDON - Britain recorded its highest number of daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday at 6,634, according to government data, reflecting a second wave of the virus hitting the country.

Thursday's number was up from 6,178 on Wednesday.

Although it is the highest daily number of cases on record - above the peak of the first wave of the virus earlier this year - that partly reflects a much larger testing regime.

In April and May when cases peaked, Britain did not have the testing capacity to find all those infected with the virus. Even now, the testing system is under strain.

Public Health England said there had also been 40 new deaths, up from 37 the day before. At the peak of the pandemic, Britain was reporting more than 1,000 deaths per day.