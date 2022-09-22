Cement mixer truck falls off Hong Kong flyover, crashes into school bus

A cement mixer fell off a flyover and hit a school bus in Cheung Sha Wan. The truck driver died and four others were injured in the incident. Dickson Lee, South China Morning Post

A cement mixer smashed through a railing and fell off a flyover in Hong Kong before hitting a school bus, leaving the truck driver dead and four others injured on Thursday.

The truck was travelling along the Tsing Sha Highway flyover in Cheung Sha Wan, heading towards Tsim Sha Tsui when the crash occurred soon before midday, according to police.

A spokesman for the force said the cement mixer truck broke through the railing and tumbled down, hitting a school bus travelling on a road below the flyover.

A photo posted online shows the cement mixer broke off the truck and hit the front of the school bus.

The force spokesman said the truck driver, 67, was taken unconscious to Caritas Medical Centre, where he later died.

He said the male school bus driver, 68, and three nannies, aged 46 to 74, were on board, but there were no students in the vehicle.

The four suffered minor injuries and were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

The Transport Department said as of 12.25pm, all lanes of Tsim Sha Tsui-bound Lin Cheung Road near Hoi Lai Estate were closed to all traffic because of the accident.

Officers from the Kowloon West traffic unit are investigating the cause of the incident.

It was the second fatal road accident in the same district in five hours.

Emergency personnel were called when a refuse truck hit an 85-year-old man on Camp Street at 7.15am. The elderly man suffered head injuries and was sent to Caritas Medical Centre, where he died soon before 8am.

Police arrested the 34-year-old truck driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was still being held for questioning.

The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact officers on 3661 9026.

On Wednesday, a 71-year-old cyclist died after a collision between his bicycle and a delivery van in Tuen Mun. Police also arrested the driver.

In the first eight months of the year, 53 people died in road traffic accidents across the city. Police figures show there were 97 victims in 94 fatal crashes in the whole of 2021.

