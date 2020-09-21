Filipina charged with murder in Saudi Arabia returning to PH after release

MANILA - A Filipina migrant worker who was charged with murder more than half a decade ago in Saudi Arabia is finally free and has been sent home, according to Philippine diplomatic officials.

LOOK: Rose Policarpio who was charged with murder in 2013 in Riyadh is finally free and now flying to Manila. PH Envoy Adnan Alonto and his team have sent her off tonight at the airport. | via @maxxymize pic.twitter.com/xFFvVmXvaQ — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 21, 2020

Rose Dacanay Policarpio was sent home Monday night (Riyadh time) after spending almost 6 years in jail for a crime she didn't commit.

Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto and his team brought her to the airport for her departure.

(More details to follow.)