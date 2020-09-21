Home  >  Overseas

Filipina charged with murder in Saudi Arabia returning to PH after release

Maxxy Santiago, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2020 06:10 AM

MANILA - A Filipina migrant worker who was charged with murder more than half a decade ago in Saudi Arabia is finally free and has been sent home, according to Philippine diplomatic officials.

Rose Dacanay Policarpio was sent home Monday night (Riyadh time) after spending almost 6 years in jail for a crime she didn't commit.

Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto and his team brought her to the airport for her departure.

