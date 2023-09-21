Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Filipino is mourning over the deaths of his relatives from the massive wildfire in the Hawaiian town of Lahaina.

Mario Tomboc said the FBI confirmed through DNA tests that his sister and his stepmother were among those whose remains were found after the fire.

“The biggest burden that I carry is maybe they were left alone, maybe they were running and nobody really helped them," he said.

Tomboc said it was not the ending he had hoped for, as his relatives were only previously reported missing in the aftermath of the blaze.

Fil-Ams among still missing in Maui a month after wildfire

But he added that he is grateful that the remains of his sister and his stepmother were recovered.

"We will do everything to bring them back home," Tomboc said in Filipino. "All of us here in the Philippines are waiting to even just see their remains."

Authorities in Maui recently revised the death toll from the tragedy from 115 to 97.

Lahaina wildfire death toll drops to 97

Some 28 individuals remain unaccounted for, including seven from the Fil-Am families of Coloma-Villegas and Quijano.

Those who wish to help the Tomboc family in the Philippines can visit their GoFundMe page.