Putin orders partial mobilization in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint press conference with Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdymukhamedov (not pictured) following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, June 10, 2022. The Turkmen president is on an official visit in Moscow. Yuri Kochetkov, EPA-EFE/Pool



MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered "partial" mobilization in Russia, in an escalation of what Moscow calls its military operation in pro-Western Ukraine.

"I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Defense Ministry and of the General Staff to conduct partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," Putin said during a televised address to the nation.

He added that a relevant decree has already been signed and will come into force on Wednesday.

Putin said that Russia will use all available means to protect its territory, accusing the West of seeking to "weaken, divide and ultimately destroy our country".

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff," Putin said.

"Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind can also turn in their direction," Putin added.

