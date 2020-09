Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits for a group photo with her fellow Supreme Court justices, in Washington, Nov. 30, 2018. Doug Mills, The New York Times/ File

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, US media reported Friday (Saturday in Manila). She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, The New York Times reported.

Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and a pioneering advocate for women’s rights, who in her ninth decade became a much younger generation’s unlikely cultural icon.

— Reports from The New York Times and Agence France-Presse