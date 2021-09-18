A Texas Army National Guard member guards an opening in the border wall near a makeshift migrant encampment where thousands of migrants have gathered, causing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to close the point of entry between the U.S. and Mexico in response to an influx of immigrants on Friday in Del Rio, Texas. According to a statement from the agency, the Del Rio point of entry will be temporarily closed to allocate more resources to the thousands of migrants staying in a makeshift encampment under a nearby bridge, with no specific timeline for reopening.