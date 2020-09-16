Now United's Bailey May mugged in England

MANILA - British-Filipino pop star Bailey May was robbed and his bicycle was taken away by unidentified men in Norwich, England on Wednesday night (local time), his manager said.

The Now United group member was biking around his hometown as part of his regular workout routine past 7 p.m. local time when he was jumped by 3 men, according to manager Ming Tinana.

Bailey managed to escape and run with his phone and immediately called his father for help, Tinana said.

The pop star is now safe at home and unharmed. His parents are coordinating with authorities.

(More details to follow.)