Ukrainian soldiers on a Russian tank that was destroyed in fights with the Ukrainian army, displayed on Khreshchatyk street, in downtown Kyiv, ahead of the 'Independence Day', Ukraine, 20 August 2022. Ukrainians will mark the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, as the Russian invasion continues. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting the conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

WASHINGTON, United States - The White House on Thursday announced an additional $600 million in military aid for Ukraine, as the US moves to support Kyiv's counteroffensive against Russia's invasion force.

The aid consists of equipment and services, as well as training, the executive branch said in a statement. It did not provide further details, including on the type of weapons provided.

aue/to/dw

© Agence France-Presse