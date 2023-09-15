Watch more News on iWantTFC

Over 3,000 people recently gathered in Northeast Calgary for the first-ever "Taste of the Philippines" event.

Vendors put up booths to offer a variety of Filipino delicacies such as Chicken Inasal, Bistek Tagalog, and Sisig.

The event's organizer Tess Ala said they wanted to introduce Filipino food not only to Calgary but also to the entire Alberta province.

Filipino street food was also a hit, such as kwek-kwek or boiled quail eggs, barbecue, and balut, or fertilized duck egg.

Seafood City's Rhommel Gonzales said even non-Filipinos joined the celebration.

"[The number] of attendees has been overwhelming," he said in Filipino.

Aside from food, event participants were also treated to performances from bands and dance groups.

They also visited booths which offered services to Filipinos in the city.

"It is good to have everyone united and celebrate the culture of Filipinos," said Alma Armada of Alma Armada & Company Ltd. "It is not just about food, it is about culture [and] heritage."

She added that the event also drew international students and visitors to Canada.

"We would like to share the culture of Filipinos, Calgary style of course," Armada added. "This is what the 'Taste of the Philippines' is all about."

Organizers hope to hold another gathering for the summer next year, so that more people can experience Philippine culture and heritage through its delicacies.