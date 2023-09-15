Sasabak sa Olympic-style, international robotics competition ang limang Pinoy Senior High School students na gaganapin sa Singapore mula October 7-10 kung saan maglalaban-laban ang iba-ibang grupo mula sa iba-ibang bansa.

Kinabibilangan ng mga sumusunod ang Team Philippines na pawang mga estudyante mula sa Dr. Yanga's Colleges, Inc.: Andrei Patricio, Annette Nicole Ambi, Renz Daren Flaviano, Lauren Stacy Cruz at Michael Ronnie Estrella.

Mga kabataang Pinoy na lalahok sa international robotics competition sa Singapore

“ We were once again chosen to represent the Philippines in the competition because the students from our school have been participants in it since 2017,” sabi ng grupo.

Ang tema ngayong taon: Hydrogen Horizons at ang focus ng kompetisyon ay ang bahagi ng hydrogen sa renewable energy ng planeta at reduced carbon future:

“ Teams work together to complete tasks in a game themed around one of the greatest challenges facing our planet, including the 14 Grand Challenges for Engineering, in an effort to foster understanding and cooperation among the youth of the world as they use their abilities to solve the world’s problems. ”

Layon pa ng team na hindi lamang mahubog ang kanilang skills sa robotics kundi ang maging globally competitive sa pamamagitan ng pakikilahok sa mga ganitong kompetisyon kasama ang iba pang estudyante sa iba-ibang bansa.

“ Our main task in the competition is to build and program a robot in the game Hydrogen Horizons. The Hydrogen Horizons game challenges the shifting alliances of three national teams to work together to build renewable energy networks, demonstrating the collective effort required to develop sustainable energy. Teams must navigate their robots in the simulated game to produce hydrogen and use it to store, transport, and convert energy."

Nag-formulate din ang mga nasabing estudyante ng solution plan o project para sa New Technology Experience: Energy Evolution kung saan anila ang iba-ibang grupo ay nagsasagawa ng kani-kanilang pananaliksik at at gumagawa ng solusyon para sa pagsusulong ng mas mahusay na paggamit ng renewable energy.