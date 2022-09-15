China, Russia conduct joint patrol in Pacific Ocean

Chinese Navy type 052D destroyer Xining runs on the sea as inspection warship during a Navy parade in Qingdao, China's Shandong province, on April 23, 2019. Wu Hong/EPA-EFE/file

Chinese and Russian naval vessels have begun joint patrolling in the Pacific region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday, hours before the leaders of the two countries are expected to hold talks in Uzbekistan.

The ministry said the mission, which follows the first such joint patrolling conducted last October, will include tactical maneuvering and artillery shooting drills, according to Russia's Tass news agency.

"The tasks of the patrolling mission are to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitor sea waters, and protect Russian and Chinese maritime economic activity facility," the agency quoted the ministry as saying.

Later Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, according to the Kremlin, with the two meeting in person for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

The Chinese military recently joined Russia's "Vostok" exercises that involved over 50,000 military personnel from 14 countries including India, Mongolia, Belarus and Tajikistan, sending its ships to the Sea of Japan.