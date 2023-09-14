Watch more News on iWantTFC

Under the shadow of one of the latest condominium projects in Los Angeles is a different type of living arrangement.

Some 30 Filipinos are among the many seeking temporary shelter at an encampment just outside Historic Filipinotown.

They include Rose, a former caregiver who found home among fellow Filipinos.

"Whatever we have, we share it with each other," she said. "We share it so [there] is a sense of community. It’s like family.

Rose said she worked as a caregiver for 13 years but left to open a non-profit organization. She added, however, that she became a victim of fraud by her partner.

Residents there had been living a different lifestyle before settling in the intersection.

"I used to work in the county," said Rodolfo, a former caregiver. "My patient died and I can’t find a job anymore and the rent was too high. [I was living] in the car a couple months [but] I lost my car and started living here."

Those living in the encampment also said that the coronavirus pandemic pushed some of them further into their respective situations.

"We lost our home during the pandemic and then it has spiraled down from there," Rose added.

The City Mayor's office, as well as groups, are looking at ways on how to help out those living in the encampment.

Members of the Facebook group "SoCal Pinoys" discovered the encampment in August.

Since then, help has come in from both the Philippine Consulate and the City Government of Los Angeles.

As food, clothes, and even bicycles arrived by truck load, residents began to receive what they need to get back on their feet.

"[It's] good to see these people giving some hope and help," said Primo Guerrero of the SoCal Pinoys Bayanihan Project. "One of them has hired a caregiver already."

Arrangements are also underway to repatriate Filipinos who no longer want to stay in America.