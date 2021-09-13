Workers disinfect a COVID-19 victim's body in a cardboard coffin before cremation, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at a cemetery on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka on August 19, 2021. Dinuka Liyanawatte, Reuters/file

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,627,854 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT (6 p.m. Philippine time) on Monday.

At least 224,558,780 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organizations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 6,105 new deaths and 402,431 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 719, followed by the United States with 692 and Iran with 487.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 659,975 deaths from 40,955,260 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 586,851 deaths from 20,999,779 cases, India with 442,874 deaths from 33,264,175 cases, Mexico with 267,748 deaths from 3,511,882 cases, and Peru with 198,764 deaths from 2,161,086 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 603 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 305, the Republic of North Macedonia with 300, Montenegro with 287 and the Czech Republic with 284.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,461,739 deaths from 43,966,780 cases, Europe 1,274,018 deaths from 65,041,142 infections, and Asia 809,911 deaths from 52,034,613 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 687,170 deaths from 42,496,355 cases, Africa 202,912 deaths from 8,051,997 cases, the Middle East 190,248 deaths from 12,821,544 cases, and Oceania 1,856 deaths from 146,350 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

