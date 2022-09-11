Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Edinburgh palace

Members of the public pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on Sept. 11, 2022. Paul Ellis/AFP

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom - The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived on Sunday at Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh, the monarch's official Scottish residence, completing the first leg of her somber final journey.

The hearse leading the seven-car cortege had left Balmoral Castle, where the queen died on Thursday aged 96, just after 0900 GMT and made a 180-mile (290 kilometer) journey along streets lined with mourners.

The solemn departure of the queen's oak casket from Balmoral Castle for Edinburgh marked the start of an odyssey of national mourning culminating in her state funeral in London on Sept. 19.

Her journey began a day after her son Charles III was formally proclaimed king, and after her warring grandsons William and Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan, briefly reunited for a walkabout.

The queen's remains will rest for two days in Edinburgh so people can pay tribute.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96.

RELATED NEWS