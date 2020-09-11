New COVID-19 cases rise in Europe, drop in Brazil, US

Healthcare workers attend to COVID-19 patients at the Intensive Unit Care of the Povisa Hospital in Vigo, northwestern Spain, on April 17, 2020. Miguel Riopa, AFP/File

PARIS - An uptick in infections in Europe, a drop in Brazil and the United States -- here is a weekly roundup of developments in the coronavirus crisis:

MOST NEW CASES

India, the United States and Brazil again register the biggest number of new infections over the past seven days, with 87,493, 35,582, and 28,115 per day on average respectively, according to an AFP toll on Friday at 1100 GMT.

Argentina (10,428), Spain (9,375), and France (7,680) follow with the most new daily cases on average.

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, as different countries have different counting practices and levels of testing.

BIGGEST DROPS

Even if they are among the countries where the number of new cases is highest, Brazil, at minus 30 percent, and the United States (-13 percent) are also those reporting the biggest slowdown compared with the previous week.

Other countries with big drops are South Africa (-22 percent, 1,631) and Peru (-17 percent, 5,703).

BIGGEST INCREASES

Britain is the country where the number of infections is increasing most quickly, at 77 percent, or 2,532 new cases per day.

It is followed by Ecuador (59 percent more, or 1,322) and France (33 percent more, or 7,680,) among the countries which have an average of more than 1,000 daily cases over the past week.

Israel follows with 31 percent or 2,888 cases, Italy (15 percent, 1,466), Germany (12 percent, 1,314), and Spain (11 percent, 9,375).

BY REGION

The number of cases is on the rise in Europe in general, with 19 percent more compared with the previous week, and also in the Middle East (17 percent), and Asia (11 percent).

Other regions report a decrease, with a drop of 43 percent in Oceania, 17 percent in Latin America, and 13 percent in North America.

At the global level there was an average of 264,957 new daily cases, the same as the previous week.

DEATHS

India remains the country that mourned the most deaths over the past seven days (7,686), followed by the United States (5,029) and Brazil (4,908). Just behind are Ecuador (4,101), Mexico (3,320) and Argentina (1,546).

France has recorded 145 deaths or an increase of 19 percent compared with the previous week.

GLOBAL TOLL

The pandemic has killed at least 910,300 people around the world since late December out of more than 28 million confirmed infections.

The United States has the most deaths with 191,802, followed by Brazil with 129,522, India with 76,271, Mexico with 69,649 and Britain 41,608.