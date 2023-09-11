Watch more News on iWantTFC

Officials in Lahaina have announced that the wildfires that gutted the historic town have now been contained, nearly a month since the blaze in Maui.

The confirmed death toll has remained at 115 over the past two weeks. In total, the fires destroyed 1,900 houses displaced at least 5,000 people.

“Right now, we're putting people in hotels until we can have a better idea," said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. But I know this is something that the Lahaina community wants to participate in deciding what's best for them.”

One mortgage lender company is pushing for people to take the right steps to file an insurance claim.

The Money Store, located in Kahului, urged Maui residents to contact their agent or insurance company as soon as possible.

Derego added: "A lot of times when you call into the servicers, you can give them the exact scenario or situation that you went through. And they'll do whatever they can to basically give you options on what to do next.”

Displaced residents are also concerned that Lahaina may be subjected to gentrification, and that they could get pressured from unsolicited offers to buy property.

“Whether we have to put a moratorium on it, to try to prevent it," Bissen said. "We are going to protect our community and protect our citizens.”

Homeowners impacted by the wildfires are encouraged to report unsolicited offers to buy their property.

This is now considered a crime under Hawaii's sixth emergency proclamation, as announced by Governor Josh Green.

Those found guilty may be imprisoned for up to a year and fined $5,000.

Any unsolicited offers can also be reported via email to Hawaii's attorney general at hawaiiag@hawaii.gov.