There’s a new Filipino-owned business in New York’s suburbia where coffee, culture and art meet.

Likha Art Cafe in Hawthorne is the first of its kind in Mount Pleasant in New York, home to only a handful of Filipino.

Likha offers freshly brewed coffee and Filipino-inspired pastries and snacks.

Patrons also enjoy the art at the bright and greenery-filled space, co-owned by four FilAms who came from Batangas province in the Philippines.

"The community wants something different," said co-owner Emma Songalia in Filipino. " When I started putting more Filipinos products, they actually wanted it. They keep coming back for mini sansrival, the pandesal. The ube latte was a hit that I ran out of it."

After working through the years, their hard work paid off. The Batangueños said now is the time to be their own bosses.

"All we did was work, work, work," said Ruel Jusi. "We never expected to have our own business through hard work. It's also part of your American dream, to be successful."

From colorful printed bags made by Filipino artist Rommel Rico, to hand-painted bilingual greeting cards by Erwin Ong, Likha is also a place to appreciate unique products.

"The idea was to be able to create cards that everyone, more people could enjoy," Ong shared. "Instead of doing just Tagalog cards, I thought, why not also include the English translations?"

He added: "That way, there could be more people you can give those cards to [and] also teach them Tagalog in the process."

For the Macaraig couple, art was their therapy during the pandemic.

Loreta’s quilling kept her busy during the COVID lockdowns and is now a lucrative art business for her.

Ruben, meanwhile, got into oil painting to keep himself busy after retirement and after surviving the 9/11 attacks in New York in 2001.

"I was traumatized but painting helped me cope," he said.

Likha Art Cafe promises to be more than a neighborhood joint.

For its owners, the place is also a refuge where customers can enjoy their favorite coffee, sample Filipino delights, and let their eyes feast on beautiful greeneries and works of art.